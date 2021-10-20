Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,800 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $15,617,000. HubSpot accounts for 3.1% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of HubSpot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 280.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 7.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total transaction of $601,220.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,808 shares of company stock worth $15,336,337. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $685.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $763.48.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $7.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $798.20. The company had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,993. The company has a fifty day moving average of $690.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.24 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.87 and a 12 month high of $817.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

