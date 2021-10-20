Force Hill Capital Management LP Has $22.36 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,289 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up approximately 4.5% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 286.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

APH traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.90. 5,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $78.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

