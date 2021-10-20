Force Hill Capital Management LP Invests $5.77 Million in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 28.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $252,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 14.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,561,000 after purchasing an additional 136,220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 209.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Semtech by 12.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 248,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.21. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

