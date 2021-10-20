Force Hill Capital Management LP Takes $11.65 Million Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,000. Elastic makes up about 2.3% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Elastic by 95.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,496,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 384,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.04. 524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.90 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52 week low of $97.48 and a 52 week high of $177.74.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total value of $926,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 569,628 shares of company stock valued at $93,972,004 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

Elastic Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.