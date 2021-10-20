Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $863.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.27. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 18.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

