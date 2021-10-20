Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 276 ($3.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 289.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £631.07 million and a PE ratio of 17.31. Forterra has a 1 year low of GBX 169.80 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. Forterra’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

