Fortis (TSE:FTS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Sell

Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTS. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective (down from C$60.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, October 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Fortis from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.67.

Get Fortis alerts:

TSE:FTS opened at C$55.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.16. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$48.97 and a 12 month high of C$59.25.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.9007699 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.