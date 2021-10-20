Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,149 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. The Boeing comprises 2.0% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 13.4% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.00. 69,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,708,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.56. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.