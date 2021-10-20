Fortress Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,875.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2,589.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,505 shares of company stock valued at $529,301,013 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

