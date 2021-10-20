Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after buying an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.80. 13,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,268. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

