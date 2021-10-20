Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $316,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after acquiring an additional 197,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after acquiring an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,380,000 after buying an additional 121,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DRI traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.80. 13,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,268. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.34 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.
In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock worth $14,026,861. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.
Darden Restaurants Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
