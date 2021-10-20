Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $353,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 603 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $630.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.19. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $300.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

