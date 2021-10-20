Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes $368,000 Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,264,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,881 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 122.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $151.24. 1,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,833. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.25. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

