Fortress Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Group LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $452,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2,079.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 552,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 527,216 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,759,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 286,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,982,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEED traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.87. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,390. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.96.

