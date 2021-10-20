Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.12. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 45,035 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James W. Ziglar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $162,060. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

