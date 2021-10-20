Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.61

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.12. Forward Industries shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 45,035 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 million, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Forward Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 160,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)
Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.
