Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in FOX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.57. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.