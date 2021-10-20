Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison Sells 5,000 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FOXF opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.13.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $328.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,978,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,239,000 after buying an additional 15,741 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $253,058,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,476,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,353,000 after buying an additional 66,597 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

