Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 75,700 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of 89bio worth $14,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 102,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.08. 89bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $349.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.82 and a quick ratio of 23.82.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETNB has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other 89bio news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

