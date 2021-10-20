Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 56,082 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,082 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 42,393 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

