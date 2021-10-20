Franklin Resources Inc. Has $15.71 Million Stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,280 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.15% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $15,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $104,250. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.15. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

