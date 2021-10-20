Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the second quarter worth $1,080,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,829,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

