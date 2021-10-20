Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $17.44 Million Position in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,438,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II in the second quarter valued at about $10,413,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $12,575,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $6,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth about $8,064,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YTPG opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

