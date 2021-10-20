Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,811 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,376,000 after purchasing an additional 897,810 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 734,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,818,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 589,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,773,000 after purchasing an additional 483,017 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,920. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,126. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.30. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $378.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

