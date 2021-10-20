Frontier Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,198,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,086,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,613,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 363,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,312,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 12,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMY traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.28. 31,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,411. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.66 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

