Frontier Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,640 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 49.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,509 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KHC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,650. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

