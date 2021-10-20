Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,457 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,717,790. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

