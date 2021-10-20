FTC Solar, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTCI) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on October 25th

FTC Solar’s (NASDAQ:FTCI) lock-up period will expire on Monday, October 25th. FTC Solar had issued 19,840,000 shares in its public offering on April 28th. The total size of the offering was $257,920,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

