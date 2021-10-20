Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $233.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FULT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 1,618,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,802. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fulton Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Fulton Financial worth $6,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.