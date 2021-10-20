FunFair Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00040360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00186372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00092758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FunFair Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

