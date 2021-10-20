FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.05.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $48.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 5,912.8% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,124 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after buying an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,204,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,258,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.