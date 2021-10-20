FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Raised by Analyst

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BMRA opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Biomerica has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of -0.68.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 20.0% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Biomerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

