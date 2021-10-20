FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Panmure Gordon raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. Swedish Match AB has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

