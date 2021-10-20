FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, October 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $8.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14).

A number of other analysts have also commented on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $80.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $142.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 590.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $1,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

