Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

