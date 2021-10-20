Gabelli Funds LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,688,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,869,000 after buying an additional 82,240 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,237,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,033,000 after purchasing an additional 497,064 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 868,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,751,000 after purchasing an additional 186,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

