Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 112.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

