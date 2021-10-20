Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.08% of H&R Block worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,105,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,948,000 after purchasing an additional 149,257 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,414,000 after buying an additional 1,476,444 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in H&R Block by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,326,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 218,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,928,000 after buying an additional 100,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in H&R Block by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 588,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRB shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

