Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0874 on Exchanges

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One Gala coin can now be bought for about $0.0874 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $610.12 million and approximately $94.66 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00042214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00196091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00094655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

About Gala

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

