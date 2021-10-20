Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.80 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.89.

Shares of GAU opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $179.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 14,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.