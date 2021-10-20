Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 165,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,199,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.48% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WWE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

