Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vroom were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vroom by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 295,167 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vroom by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 165,725 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $53.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $761.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

