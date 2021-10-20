Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

NASDAQ CSII opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.77. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.20 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.00 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

