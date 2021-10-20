Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 3,020 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,118,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98,927 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 204,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,247,000 after purchasing an additional 135,714 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 78,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $176.63 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.64 and a 1 year high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.44 and a 200-day moving average of $164.33.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

