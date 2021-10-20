Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 280 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,583 shares of company stock worth $25,658,581 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.15. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

