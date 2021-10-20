Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 22,090 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in eBay by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

In other eBay news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

