GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GAN were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in GAN by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in GAN by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GAN by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit bought 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,364. Company insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $673.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 1.19. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 316.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

