GateToken (GT) Price Up 24% This Week

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. GateToken has a market cap of $378.18 million and approximately $7.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 24% against the dollar. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.97 or 0.00007746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00040792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00193212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00094382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,119,699 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

