Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.34.

GECFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale set a $158.34 price target on Gecina and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

GECFF opened at $139.88 on Wednesday. Gecina has a 52 week low of $122.78 and a 52 week high of $163.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

