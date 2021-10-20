Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.10. 5,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 868,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $762.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $12,210,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

