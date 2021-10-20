Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $10.15 Per Share

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $10.15 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.41.

GNRC opened at $462.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $427.23 and its 200-day moving average is $385.91. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Generac has a twelve month low of $202.02 and a twelve month high of $476.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Generac by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,559,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,483,000 after acquiring an additional 48,655 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Generac by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

