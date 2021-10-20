Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $89.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

THRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Gentherm news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,679. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $89.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

